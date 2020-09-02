Central team visits flood-hit areas of Arunachal Pradesh

A central team visited the flood-affected areas of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. The seven-member team accompanied by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday inspected the flood-affected Namsing circle in Mebo area of the district, which was ravaged by the Siang river, they said.

The team inspected the Mebo-Dhola Road that has been damaged by the river, they added. A part of the road was washed away and around 700 hectare of agricultural land lost in the flood, an official statement said.

Interacting with the villagers, the chief minister appreciated their effort in dealing with the situation. Later addressing a meeting, Khandu said the state this year incurred heavy damages because of the flood and due to this, he had urged the Centre for sending a team for inspection of the devastation.

He assured that whatever funds the Centre grants, it would be used judiciously under strict third-party monitoring. PTI UPL SOM SOM