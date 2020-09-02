Left Menu
02-09-2020
Following are the top stories at 5:15 PM: NATION: DEL42 VIRUS-FATALTY RATE India's COVID-19 fatality rate slides to 1.76 pc, one of the lowest globally: Health ministry New Delhi: India has been reporting one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates in the world with the figure further declining to 1.76 per cent as on date against a global average of 3.3 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. DEL33 SINOINDIA-TALKS Border tension: India, China hold another round of Brigade Commander-level talks New Delhi: Days after China's "provocative actions" in Pangong lake area in eastern Ladakh, the situation in the region remained sensitive on Wednesday while army commanders from both sides held another round of talks to defuse tensions, government sources said.

DEL53 CABINET-JK-LANGUAGES Cabinet approves Bill to include Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi as official languages in J-K New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be the official languages in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. DEL26 SUSHANT-LD NCB Sushant case: NCB arrests alleged drug dealer, detains another in Mumbai Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested an alleged contraband dealer and detained another in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, officials said on Wednesday.

DEL25 PAR-SESSION No Question Hour, pvt members' bills, curtailed Zero Hour during Parliament's monsoon session New Delhi: There will be no Question Hour and private members' bills will not be taken up in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, while the Zero Hour will be restricted, notifications issued by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats said. DEL54 CAB-KARMAYOGI SCHEME Union Cabinet approves Mission Karmayogi for bringing post-recruitment reforms New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Mission Karmayogi, a scheme for bringing post-recruitment reforms in civil services.

DEL17 TMC-FACEBOOK TMC MP writes to Mark Zuckerberg, raises issue of alleged bias of Facebook towards BJP New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg raising the issue of alleged bias of the social media giant towards the BJP, and claimed that there is enough evidence in public domain to substantiate this charge. DEL45 LJP-BIHAR As Manjhi enters NDA, LJP considers putting up candidates against JD(U) New Delhi: The expected entry of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi in the National Democratic Alliance ahead of the Bihar assembly polls has added to disquiet within another NDA constituent Lok Janshakti Party, which has called a meeting of its state parliamentary board next week. BOM10 GJ-QUAKE 4.1 magnitude earthquake in Gujarat's Kutch district Ahmedabad: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat's Kutch district on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

CAL8 WB-ADHIR-CONGRESS-INTERVIEW Dissenting voices within Congress as it's not in power: Adhir By Pradipta Tapada Kolkata: Attacking Congressmen who raised questions over the party leadership, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Wednesday they were "beneficiaries of the system" and that no voice of dissent would have been heard had the party been in power at the Centre. CAL9 WB-MAMATA-MODI-GST Depriving states of GST compensation attempt to undermine federalism: Mamata to PM Kolkata: Depriving states of GST compensation is an "attempt to undermine federalism", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

MDS8 TN-LOCKDOWN-TRANSPORT Passenger trains, inter-district bus services will commence on Sept 7 in TN: CM Palaniswami Chennai: Inter-district bus transport and passenger train services within Tamil Nadu would be permitted from September 7, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday. LEGAL: LGD12 SC-CHHATTISGARH SCAM SC notice to Chhattisgarh govt in multi-crore Public Distribution System scam New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought response from the Chhattisgarh government on a plea filed by a witness in the multi-crore Public Distribution System (PDS) scam alleging that all endeavour is made to derail the proceedings of the case in the trial court.

LGD11 SC-LD NETFLIX SC dismisses Netflix plea against order restraining it from using Subrata Roy's name in web series New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a plea filed by Netflix against a Bihar lower court order restraining it from using the name of businessman Subrata Roy in its upcoming web series 'Bad Boy Billionaires'. FOREIGN: FGN43 US-CHINA-LD BASES China seeks to set up military logistic facilities in Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Myanmar: Pentagon Washington: China is seeking to set up more robust logistics facilities in about a dozen countries, including three in India's neighbourhood, to allow the PLA to project and sustain military power at greater distances, according to a Pentagon report. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS: SPF9 SPO-OPEN-2NDLD IND Nagal downs Klahn, becomes first Indian to win a round at Grand Slam in seven years New York: Sumit Nagal became the first Indian tennis player to win a round at a Grand Slam in seven years when he downed American Bradley Klahn in his US Open first round, setting up a contest against world number three Dominic Thiem, here.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Banned mobile apps prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, defence of India and public order: Official statement.

Banned mobile apps prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, defence of India and public order Official statement....

75 pc candidates in Bengal could not write JEE on Tuesday due to COVID situation: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that 75 per cent of the states candidates could not take JEE on Tuesday while only half of them managed to turn up in exam centres in other states due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situatio...

Fire at OIL's Baghjan well likely to continue for two more months: Govt

The Assam government on Wednesday said two more months are likely to be taken by the experts to douse the flame at Oil Indias damaged gas well at Baghjan, where the gas is flowing uncontrollably for the past 99 days. Responding to a Zero Ho...

Britain re-imposes COVID restrictions in parts of Manchester

The British government re-imposed local COVID-19 restrictions on parts of the Greater Manchester area in northern England on Wednesday, just as they were being lifted, the latest in a series of abrupt reversals. Health Secretary Matt Hancoc...
