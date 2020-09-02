One dead, six rescued after parts of multi-storey building collapse in Mumbai
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:53 IST
A 65-year-old woman declared brought dead at the JJ Hospital after parts of a multi-storeyed building collapsed at ST Building Chowk near Ratnadeep Bar in Dongri area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
After the incident, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rescued at least six people. The rescue operations are still underway and the concerned authorities are trying to ascertain the reason behind the building collapse.
Last month, two people were injured after a portion of a house collapsed at Pavwala Street in the city. Both were shifted to a hospital after the incident. (ANI)
