2 Army personnel drown in lake while undergoing training in Jharkhand

Two Army personnel have drowned in a lake while undergoing training at the Sikh Regimental Centre (SRC) in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, officials said on Wednesday. A case of unnatural death has been registered with the Ramgarh town police station, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said. The bodies were returned to the Army on Wednesday after the conduct of autopsy, he added..

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 02-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 19:25 IST
2 Army personnel drown in lake while undergoing training in Jharkhand

Two Army personnel have drowned in a lake while undergoing training at the Sikh Regimental Centre (SRC) in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday when the two sepoys, both hailing from Punjab, were undergoing training in a lake on the SRC campus, Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh said.

Their bodies were fished out of the lake and handed over to the civil administration for post-mortem examination, he said. A case of unnatural death has been registered with the Ramgarh town police station, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

The bodies were returned to the Army on Wednesday after the conduct of autopsy, he added..

