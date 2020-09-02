Gold bar worth Rs 51 lakh seized at Amritsar airport

A gold bar worth Rs 51 lakh was seized from a flight that arrived from Dubai at Amritsar’s Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport on Wednesday, said customs officials in a statement. The seized gold bar, weighing 1,000 grams, was covered with a black-coloured adhesive tape and it was recovered from underneath an unoccupied seat, as per the statement

Investigation in the case is under way, the statement said .