Gold bar worth Rs 51 lakh seized at Amritsar airport
A gold bar worth Rs 51 lakh was seized from a flight that arrived from Dubai at Amritsar’s Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport on Wednesday, said customs officials in a statement. The seized gold bar, weighing 1,000 grams, was covered with a black-coloured adhesive tape and it was recovered from underneath an unoccupied seat, as per the statement
Investigation in the case is under way, the statement said .
