AAP to help Punjab in checking people's oxygen levels to fight COVID-19: Kejriwal

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said party workers will go to every village, street and neighbourhood of Punjab to check people's oxygen levels with an oximeter to help in the battle against COVID-19. In a video message, Kejriwal appealed to the people of Punjab to together help AAP volunteers in carrying out the campaign.

"Corona is spreading in every direction. In Punjab too, corona has spread a lot. Everyone has to come together now and take some steps. AAP has decided to join hands with people and try to save as many lives as possible. In Delhi, we have seen that oximeters have proved to be very helpful. So AAP will provide oximeters to every village, street and neighbourhood of Punjab," Kejriwal said. "AAP volunteers will go to every house and check the oxygen levels of people. Coronavirus infection causes a drop in the oxygen level and that can even lead to death. So we will check the oxygen level and if someone's oxygen is found less then they will be taken for check up to a hospital. I appeal to the people of Punjab to come together and help AAP volunteers in carrying out the drive," he added. Kejriwal had on August 15 announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will set up centres for testing saturation of oxygen content in blood using oximeters in 30,000 villages across the country.

Oximeters help in measuring the oxygen level and are found to be extremely useful for coronavirus patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to drop in oxygen levels. According to health ministry data, a total of 55,508 cases of coronavirus have been reported till now in Punjab and 1,512 deaths have been reported due to the infection in the state.