PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:10pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:12 IST
India's COVID-19 case count surged past 38 lakh on Wednesday

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:10pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 3160 2714 46 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 455531 348330 4125 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 4212 2979 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 111724 86892 315 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 140233 123404 722 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 4789 2670 59 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 33017 17567 287 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 179569 158586 4481 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 18642 14059 204 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 99050 80054 3048 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 68218 54875 721 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 6301 4678 41 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 38864 30079 732 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 43835 28364 428 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 361341 260913 5950 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 78072 55778 305 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 2733 1978 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 66914 51124 1453 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 825739 598496 25195------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 6507 4607 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 2440 1235 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1020 659 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 4017 3213 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 109780 84073 514 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 15157 9968 253 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 56989 39742 1618 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 83163 66952 1069 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1670 1237 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 439959 380063 7516 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 130589 97402 846 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 12722 7847 118 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 21234 14437 291 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 241439 181364 3616 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 168697 140913 3339 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 3837327 2957252 67388------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 79931 65388 1008 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 37,69,523 and the death toll at 66,333. The ministry said that 29,01,908 people have so far recovered from the infection.

