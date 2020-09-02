Cyclonic circulation likely to trigger heavy rain in southern districts of Bengal

A cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal is likely to cause thunderstorms and rain in the southern districts of the state, the Met Department said on Wednesday. The Sub-Himalayan West Bengal could experience heavy rain from Thursday onwards with the intensity likely to increase on Saturday in a couple of districts, it said.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar from Thursday, the weatherman said. The intensity of rain will be heavier in Coochbehar and Alipurduar from Saturday.

Kolkata is likely to receive one or two spells of rain or thundershowers during the next couple of days, the Met office said. Another cyclonic circulation lies over west central Bay of Bengal off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu, it added.