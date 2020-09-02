ITBP neutralises pressure cooker IED in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

The 40th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recovered a pressure cooker IED near a bridge on a road between Hathijhola and Samudpani in Rajnandgaon District on Wednesday. The IED was safely neutralised by ITBP troops.

According to officials, the ITBP troops were accompanied by a canine on the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)