Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank holds meeting with Australian High Commissioner, discusses ways to advance ties in education

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O Farrell, to discuss matters concerning education policies of the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 09:09 IST
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank holds meeting with Australian High Commissioner, discusses ways to advance ties in education
Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O Farrell, to discuss matters concerning education policies of the two countries. During the meeting, both leaders committed to taking forward India-Australia education relations under the newly introduced National Education Policy (NEP).

"Had a virtual meeting with Mr Barry O Farrell, Australian High Commissioner to India. Both sides expressed commitment to take forward India-Australia education relations under the National Education Policy," Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted. The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

RBI approves appointment of Murali Ramakrishnan as MD, CEO of South Indian Bank

Private sector lender South Indian Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India RBI has approved appointment of Murali Ramakrishnan as its MD and CEO with effect from October 1Ramakrishnan had retired from ICICI Bank as Senior General M...

Czech Senate president meets Taiwan leader; Beijing protests

The Czech Senate president met with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday morning during a rare trip by a foreign dignitary to the self-ruled democratic island that rival China called an open provocation. Tsai presented a medal for Jaro...

Nana strengthens into hurricane as it barrels toward Belize

Hurricane Nana barrelled westward Wednesday just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the Central American nation of Belize, where thousands of people were stocking up on food, water and construction materials. Long lines st...

Rockets hang on to defeat Thunder, move on to semifinals

James Harden capped a miserable shooting performance with a timely defensive play, and the Houston Rockets held on for a 104-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of this Western Conference first-round playoff series in Adven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020