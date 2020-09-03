Woman, daughter killed as house collapses due to rain in UP

A 27-year-old woman and her daughter were killed after their mud house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district due to rain, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Dhanwa Kheda village in Bindki area here on Wednesday night, they said.

The mud house collapsed due to rain. Sarita and her daughter Suhani (5) were killed in the incident, Station House Officer, Bindki, Satyendra Singh said. Two children were also injured in the incident. They were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, he said.