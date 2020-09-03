Gujarat: Lion cub separated from its pride dies
A lion cub separated from its pride died shortly after being rescued by forest personnel near Gir forest in Gujarat's Amreli district, a senior official said on Thursday. Primary investigation revealed the cub got separated from its pride.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:55 IST
A lion cub separated from its pride died shortly after being rescued by forest personnel near Gir forest in Gujarat's Amreli district, a senior official said on Thursday. The male cub, around two to three months old, was found by Shetrunjee forest division staff at Vandh village in Jafrabad taluka on Wednesday evening, Chief Conservator of Forest, Junagadh wildlife circle, D T Vasavada said.
"The cub was very weak when it was found by our staff. Primary investigation revealed the cub got separated from its pride. Thus, the animal was rescued and kept at a rescue centre under a doctor's observation," Vasavada said.
Despite best efforts to save the feline, it died early Thursday morning, the official said. As per latest estimates, there are over 600 lions in the state's Gir forest and its surrounding areas.
The Gir Forest National Park is the only abode of Asiatic lions..
- READ MORE ON:
- Gir forest
- Gujarat
- DT Vasavada
- Amreli district
- Junagadh
- Jafrabad
ALSO READ
Gujarat: 272 CISF personnel to guard Statue of Unity from August 25
Gujarat ATS arrests Chhota Shakeel gang member plotting to kill BJPleader
Four Gujarat cities in top 10 cleanest cities; Rupani elated
WHO lauds Gujarat's efforts to contain coronavirus
Man caught by Gujarat ATS tests COVID-19 positive