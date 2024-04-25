Gujarat administration reshuffles senior police officers, assigning new roles

The Gujarat government on Thursday transferred or gave new postings to 10 Indian Police Service (IPS) and two state police service (SPS) officers through a notification.

As per the state home department's order, 2004-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer Gagandeep Gambhir, who was awaiting posting after her repatriation from the CBI, was appointed as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Administration, in Gandhinagar.

Senior IPS officer Raghavendra Vatsa, who was also awaiting posting, has been posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Surat city, whereas 2006-batch IPS officer Sharad Singhal has been appointed as JCP of Ahmedabad crime branch replacing Neeraj Kumar Badgujar, who has been made Additional CP of Ahmedabad Sector-1.

IPS officer Chaitanya Mandlik, who was awaiting posting, has been made Superintendent of Police with the state CID-Crime in Gandhinagar, as per the order.

Ajit Rajian, currently serving as DCP, Cyber Crime, in Ahmedabad city has been posted as DCP of Ahmedabad Crime Branch. Rajian was replaced by 2017-batch IPS officer Lavina Sinha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)