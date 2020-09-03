Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Metro to resume services with COVID-19 protocols, only designated gates to open

As metro train services have been allowed to resume from September 7 in a graded manner after five months of the shutdown, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) introduced a new travel protocol for commuters in view of COVID-19, where only designated gates will be opened at stations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:15 IST
Delhi Metro to resume services with COVID-19 protocols, only designated gates to open
Preparations underway at Rajiv Chowk metro station as Delhi Metro rail gears up to resume services from September 7. . Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi As metro train services have been allowed to resume from September 7 in a graded manner after five months of the shutdown, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) introduced a new travel protocol for commuters in view of COVID-19, where only designated gates will be opened at stations.

Unlike earlier, only specific gates will be opened for travellers both for entry and exit. For example, only Gate number 7 at Rajiv Chowk metro station will be opened. The list of all such earmarked gate numbers at each station will be made available on the website (www.delhimetrorail.com). All passengers will be required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry/frisking point itself. Wearing of face mask/cover will be mandatory for all commuters during entry into the stations/trains and during the entire journey.

As many as 45 major stations have been provided with 'Auto thermal screening cum hand sanitisation machines' whereas, rest of the metro stations will have the provision of 'auto sanitiser dispensers' for hand sanitisation and thermal screening will be done manually by 'thermal guns', DMRC said. Passengers having high temperature or signs of COVID-19 will not be allowed to travel and will be directed to report to the nearest medical centre, an official said.

The dwell time (stoppage) of trains at each station will be increased by 10 seconds (from earlier 10-15 seconds to 20-25 seconds) so that passengers get sufficient time to board and alight. At interchange stations, the dwell time of trains will be increased by 20 seconds (from earlier 35-40 seconds to 55-60 seconds).

"All the safety measures have been taken care of keeping in mind the present scenario. New travel protocols for passengers are there as preventive measures to ensure COVID free metro premise. Action will be taken in extreme cases if any traveller won't agree to follow the norms," a DMRC official said. Commuters would be required to get their bags/luggage sanitised at the baggage sanitisation counter before crossing the checking gate.

Tokens will not be permitted for travelling to prevent transmission of the virus through frequent touching/handling. Only smart cardholders (including QR code users on Airport Express Line) will be allowed to travel, which can be recharged digitally by a number of ways easily avoiding human interface, DMRC said.

Even recharge of smart cards at the Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) or customer care centre will be through cashless modes only (debit/credit/Bharat QR code etc). TVMs will not accept cash. The floors of metro stations are being marked with stickers of social distancing. Staff members standing near the doors of metro rail will ensure people maintain social distancing while getting inside the rail and coming out.

Passengers are permitted to sit on alternate seats only in the trains or stand while maintaining distance. "Inside the metro, we have marked seats where travellers would not be allowed to sit so that they maintain social distancing," said the official.

Shops inside the metro railways will be opened as per the government's guidelines. To reinforce the need for following guidelines, regular announcements regarding maintaining social distance, wearing masks, and other norms will be made inside every station premise. Monitoring will be done through CCTV cameras for crowd management. Visuals will also be played through LED screens for awareness against the pathogen.

DMRC has advised commuters to account an extra 10 to 15 minutes for their daily commute. "Regular cleaning of metro stations will be ensured by prioritising passenger movement areas such as concourse, passages, platforms, stairs, glasswork, steelwork etc. especially toilets which will be cleaned/ disinfected every 4 hours by disinfectants. Thorough disinfection of the entire station will be done during non-revenue hours in the night," DMRC said.

The Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre will be operational from September 7. In the first stage, Delhi Metro services will operate in two shifts -- 7 to 11 am and 4 to 8 pm.

Services on Blue and Pink lines will resume from September 9 while the functioning of Red, Green and Violet lines will begin from September 10. Magenta and Grey lines will be made operational from September 11 and Airport line from September 12. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon Prime Video launches Tamil version of comedy franchise "Comicstaan"

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced a Tamil version of its hit unscripted comedy series Comicstaan. Titled Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, the show marks Amazon Prime Videos foray into Original content in Tamil language. Prominent comedi...

Not on FB, where is the question of ban, asks BJP MLA Raja Singh

Controversial Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, banned by Facebook on Thursday over hate content, claimed he had no account with the networking site for over a year and wondered if the social media giant was working under Congress pressure. ...

Economic activities in UP on rise; August revenue higher: Suresh Khanna

Recovering from the losses caused by the lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said it has collected Rs 600 crore more revenue in August as compared to the year-ago period. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, there was a significant ...

FEATURE-Tuk-tuk warriors: the abuse victims who rode to women's rescue in lockdown India

As the coronavirus kept virtually everyone at home, Talat Jahan was busily crisscrossing the slums in her black-and-yellow rickshaw - on a lockdown mission to help women suffering abuse and hunger in her central Indian city.Jahan, 29, a dom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020