Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITBP raises new unit of assault dogs to aid its patrol teams

The ITBP has a full-fledged canine squad that is used by its troops deployed in anti-Naxal operations and other law and order duties to sniff, track and detect explosives and suspects. The new unit, another officer said, has been raised keeping in mind the challenges of a group attack on an ITBP patrol such as during border domination duties..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:24 IST
ITBP raises new unit of assault dogs to aid its patrol teams

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has raised a new unit of assault dogs, which have been trained to work in packs of four to pin down enemy troopers if the force's patrol teams are attacked, officials said on Thursday. The first batch of about half-a-dozen dogs completed successful training recently at an ITBP academy in Bhanu near Chandigarh, and the canines are now being sent to various "important and sensitive" bases of the paramilitary force, including those along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, they said.

The about 90,000-personnel strong ITBP is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488-km-long LAC and it was raised in 1962. The new team of canine soldiers includes the ferocious Belgian Malinois and the German Shepherd breeds, and the force proposes to train a total of 30 dogs in the first go.

"These assault dogs have been trained to attack in a team of quartets, which means that four dogs will act in tandem to bring down the target be it a terrorist or any element that may harm the troops during patrolling," a senior ITBP officer PTI. "This canine strategy has never been used in the world. Even the Israeli K9 (canine) Oketz have never trained dogs to attack in a quartet arrow-head fashion," he said.

The officer claimed that the mountain-warfare trained ITBP is the first force in the world to have such a canine unit. "The dogs of this new unit are trained to seek, track, chase, pin down and hold the target, till commanded to let go," he said.

"The lead dog in this double-pair group is trained to attack the neck area or the jugular vein of the main attacker and the rest three dogs take care of other members of the enemy side," the officer said. This dog squad can also operate in the dark as they have a "very strong" sense of smell, he said.

Keeping in mind the requirements of this new unit, there will be two handlers deputed for one dog, the official said. The ITBP has a full-fledged canine squad that is used by its troops deployed in anti-Naxal operations and other law and order duties to sniff, track and detect explosives and suspects.

The new unit, another officer said, has been raised keeping in mind the challenges of a group attack on an ITBP patrol such as during border domination duties..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon adds 7,000 more UK jobs as pandemic e-commerce booms

E-commerce giant Amazon is adding 7,000 more permanent jobs in the U.K. by the end of the year, in the latest sign that demand for online shopping and services is booming amid the pandemic. The company said Thursday that the jobs will be cr...

Motor racing-Team sold, Williams family to leave F1 after Italian GP

Claire Williams, Formula Ones only female team boss, will step down after Sundays Italian Grand Prix and following the sale to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital, the former champions announced on Thursday. Williams, officially the deputy to her 7...

App ban: Congress leader Mohan Kumaramangalam contradicts Milind Deora on internet nationalism

Congress leaders appear to be speaking in different voices on the governments decision to block 118 more China-linked mobile apps with working president of partys Tamil Nadu wing Mohan Kumaramangalam contradicting party leader Milind Deora ...

India, Russia finalise AK-47 203 rifles deal: report

India and Russia have finalised a major deal for manufacturing AK-47 203 rifles in India during Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs ongoing visit here, the official Russian media reported on Thursday. The AK-47 203 is the latest and most advanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020