WB Assembly monsoon session to be held as per ICMR guidelines

The two-day monsoon session of West Bengal Assembly will be held from September 9 in strict compliance with ICMR's guidelines and every individual entering the Assembly House during the period will have to undergo COVID-19 test. Speaker Biman Banerjee said that all MLAs, house staff and media personnel will have to undergo the test before entering the assembly premises.

"If someone is found to be COVID-19 positive, he or she won't be allowed to enter the House," he said adding the tests to detect the contagion will be conducted on September 8, 9 and 10. "We will follow all the guidelines of the ICMR and the state health department regarding COVID-19. The seating arrangements for the MLAs have been made keeping in mind social distancing norms. During these two days of the session, no visitors will be allowed in the house," he said.

Banerjee said there will be testing centres with a team of doctors to supervise the work. The results will be given within half an hour. Tests for COVID-19 will be conducted from September 8 morning, so that there is no rush on September 9 or 10, he said. The state government had last week sent a proposal to the speaker to convene the monsoon session either from the first or second week of September, according to sources.

"As per the norms, there cannot be a gap of more than six months between two sessions. The last session was adjourned in March this year. So the next session will have to be held by September. Most likely this will be a short session," a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress said. The 294 member strong West Bengal assembly was adjourned sine die on March 17 when the state budget session was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.