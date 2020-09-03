Left Menu
Arunachal CM reviews progress of work on Itanagar-Banderdewa section of NH-415

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday reviewed the progress of construction work on Itanagar-Banderdewa section of NH-415 and urged all concerned to expedite the execution of the project, an official press release said. The chief minister has directed the department to take up the work on a mission mode. The officials were told that review of the progress would be made every fortnight..

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday reviewed the progress of construction work on Itanagar-Banderdewa section of NH-415 and urged all concerned to expedite the execution of the project, an official press release said. During the meeting, the chief minister was apprised of the fact that the construction work could not progress satisfactorily due to COVID-19 pandemic and the long drawn out monsoon.

Started in September 2017, the project was due to be completed by September 2020. Despite all odds, 72.46 per cent of the work on the 11-km long Itanagar-Banderdewa section has been completed till September 1, the press release said.

The formation cutting of earthwork has been completed except for a small patch near Shiv Mandir for filling up a culvert bridge between the temple and Dree ground. In civil engineering, a cut or cutting is where soil or rock from a relative rise along a route is removed.

Other works like protection walls, drains and cover drains, culverts and carpeting of roads would be completed during the "coming working season", the officials of the highway department informed the chief minister. With the relaxation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), more labourers are being brought from nearby states to increase the pace of work, the officials said.

The state government had sanctioned Rs 82.85 crore for repair of roads and maintenance of bridges in and around the capital region for which tender process has been completed, the press release said. The chief minister has directed the department to take up the work on a mission mode.

The officials were told that review of the progress would be made every fortnight.

