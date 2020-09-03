Sikkim reports 5th Covid-19 fatality

A 65-year-old man died due toCOVID-19 in a hospital in Sikkim on Thursday, pushing theCoronavirus death toll in the Himalayan state to five, aHealth department official said The official said that the man succumbed to Covid-19at the Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital here

The victim, a native of the state capital, had co-morbidities, like asthma and diabetes, he said

Sikkim till Wednesday had reported 1,704 COVID-19cases.