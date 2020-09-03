Left Menu
Telangana Assembly session to discuss COVID-19, fire mishap

The Chief Minister instructed his Cabinet colleagues to place facts in the House so that they would be known to the people, the release said. The session was expected to also witness debates and discussions on achievements made in the power sector, New Revenue Act, illegal construction of project by Andhra Pradesh government under the name of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, it said.

The forthcoming session of the Telangana Legislature will discuss and debate issues such as measures taken to fight COVID-19 and the fire at the Srisailam hydel project among others, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday. He held a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here to discuss with Ministers and Whips about the strategy to be adopted in the session beginning from September 7, a press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

He said the government was also ready to discuss the issues proposed by the political parties even if it takes many days. The Chief Minister instructed his Cabinet colleagues to place facts in the House so that they would be known to the people, the release said.

The session was expected to also witness debates and discussions on achievements made in the power sector, New Revenue Act, illegal construction of project by Andhra Pradesh government under the name of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, it said. It would also discuss on the injustice said to have been meted out to the state while implementing the GST (goods and services tax) and the financial and economic losses due to the fiscal policies of the Centre, the release added.

