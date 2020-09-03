Left Menu
Development News Edition

109 fresh cases take Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 2,626

Of the new cases, 78 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 13 from Ri Bhoi, 15 from West Garo Hills, two from South Garo Hills and one from West Jaintia Hills, War said. Seventy-five people were cured of the disease during the day taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,393. At present, the state has 1,220 active COVID-19 cases, he said. Thirteen patients have died so far in the state, War said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:46 IST
109 fresh cases take Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 2,626

As many as 109 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Thursday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 2,626, Health Services director Aman War said. Of the new cases, 78 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 13 from Ri Bhoi, 15 from West Garo Hills, two from South Garo Hills and one from West Jaintia Hills, War said.

Seventy-five people were cured of the disease during the day taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,393. At present, the state has 1,220 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Thirteen patients have died so far in the state, War said. East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 833, followed by West Garo Hills district at 121 and Ri Bhoi district at 84, the official said.

Over 94,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state till date, War said..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SC rejects plea for pensionable service benefits to women Army officers after cut-off date

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a plea seeking grant of pensionable service benefits to women SSC officers of Army, who completed 14-year in service after the cut-off date of February 17 fixed by the top court. The apex court said that...

Germany's Scholz plans 2021 budget with new debt of over 80 bln euros - source

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is working on a budget for next year that would see Berlin take on net new debt of at least 80 billion euros to fund more measures in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a source said on Thursday....

Act of kindness benefit health and well-being: Study

Helping other people, showing some act of kindness to others can be good for peoples health and well-being, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. However, not all good-hearted behavior is equally benefic...

Cycling-Kazakhstan's Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage six

Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France when he won the sixth stage, a 191-km trek from Le Teil on Thursday.The Astana rider prevailed from an eight-man breakaway at the top of the Mont Aigoual. Spains Jesus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020