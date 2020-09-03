Man arrested for attacking wife, in-laws with meat cutter in Delhi

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his wife and three of her family members with a meat cutter in north Delhi's Wazirpur area, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Arun, a resident of Shastri Nagar, was arrested on Wednesday, they said. Police received information regarding the incident on Wednesday evening

A senior police officer said Arun came to his in-laws' house in JJ Colony, Wazirpur, on Wednesday and attacked his wife Neelam (25), her mother Guddi Devi (48), father Jagnnath (52) and grandmother Kishan Devi (70). All of them sustained injuries in the attack and are admitted to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital

A case was registered and the accused arrested, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.