These are the top stories at 9.15 pm: Nation DEL84 DEF-RAWAT India's armed forces capable of dealing with Chinese actions in best suitable ways: Gen Rawat New Delhi: India's armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese actions in "best suitable ways", Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, remarks that came against the backdrop of China's attempts to change the status quo in certain areas in eastern Ladakh. DEL16 SINOINDIA-ARMYCHIEF Army Chief begins two-day visit to Ladakh New Delhi: Army Chief Gen M M Naravane began a two-day visit to Ladakh on Thursday to carry out a comprehensive review of the security situation in the region in view of China's fresh attempts to change status quo along the southern bank of Pangong lake, official sources said.

DEL63 SINOINDIA-MEA Border situation in eastern Ladakh "direct result" of Chinese action to effect unilateral change in status quo New Delhi: India on Thursday said the situation witnessed in the border areas in eastern Ladakh over the past four months is a "direct result" of actions taken by China aimed at effecting unilateral change in the status quo of the region. DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 38-lakh mark with record single-day jump of 83,883 cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally raced past 38 lakh on Thursday with the sharpest single-day spike of 83,883 fresh cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 29,70,492, pushing the recovery rate to over 77 per cent, Union health ministry data showed.

DEL93 PAR-SESSION Govt says ready to answer every question asked in Parliament; Oppn cries foul New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it will answer every question asked in Parliament and 160 "unstarred" questions will be answered every day during the upcoming Monsoon session starting September 14, sources said. DEL64 OPPOSITION-QUESTION HOUR 'No Question Hour': Opposition leaders step up attack on govt New Delhi: Several Opposition leaders on Thursday stepped up their attack on the government over the decision of not holding the Question Hour in Parliament's upcoming monsoon session, alleging that it was an attempt to "suppress" their voices.

DEL95 LD FACEBOOK Facebook bans BJP MLA Raja Singh for violating hate speech rule; Singh claims not on FB since 2019 New Delhi: Under pressure from opposition parties for alleged political bias and handling of hate speech content, Facebook on Thursday said it has banned BJP Telangana MLA T Raja Singh from its platform and Instagram for violating its policy on content promoting violence and hate, even as the ligislator from Telangana claimed that he had no account with the social networking site for over a year. DEL87 VIRUS-GOVT-ECONOMY Govt defends opening up of economic activities amid rising COVID cases New Delhi: The government on Thursday defended its decision to open up various economic activities amid rising COVID-19 cases, saying it firmly believes that "while lives are important, livelihoods are equally important". DEL49 CONG-ECONOMY Modi govt pushing India towards financial emergency: Congress New Delhi: The Congress Thursday accused the Modi government of pushing the country towards an economic collapse and a financial emergency, and said noteban, GST and lockdown were "disaster strokes" not "master strokes".

DEL86 RJ-LD KAFEEL Cleared by HC, Kafeel Khan wants to be reinstated in UP medical services Jaipur: Days after a court quashed his detention under the National Security Act, Dr Kafeel Khan on Thursday said he will ask the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to give him back his job in the state medical services. Legal BOM9 MH-HC-SUSHANT-MEDIA Sushant case probe: HC asks media to exercise restraint Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday said it expects media organisations to exercise restraint while publishing or reporting any details about investigation in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

LGD23 VIRUS-SC-LD MORATORIUM SC grants relief to borrowers, protect accounts from being declared NPA till further orders New Delhi: In a relief to stressed borrowers who are facing hardship due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court Thursday said that accounts which were not declared as non-performing assets till August 31 this year, shall not be declared NPA till further orders. Business DEL3 BIZ-TWITTER LD PM Account linked to PM Narendra Modi's personal website hacked, later restored: Twitter New Delhi: Twitter on Thursday said the account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked, and it has now been restored.

DCM64 BIZ-LD VIRUS-FM-BANKERS Finance Minister asks banks to roll out loan restructuring scheme by Sep 15 New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asked banks and NBFCs to roll out loan restructuring scheme for COVID-19 related stress by September 15, and provide adequate support to the borrowers following the lifting of moratorium on repayment of debts. Foreign FGN48 CHINA-INDIA-APPS India's ban on Chinese APPs not beneficial to anyone: China Beijing: China on Thursday said India’s decision to ban 118 Chinese APPs is not beneficial to the Indian users nor to China's businesses and claimed it violated WTO rules. By K J M Varma. PTI HDA