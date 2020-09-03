Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini absconding; didn't withdraw his security: Police

The letter written to the DGP by Saini's wife, who also seemed to have disappeared from the Chandigarh residence, appears to be an attempt to strengthen his claim for the grant of anticipatory bail in the Multani case, said the spokesperson. The official said the state government is fully alive to the security concerns involving Saini as per the present threat assessment and will not do anything to endanger his security or that of his family members.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:24 IST
Ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini absconding; didn't withdraw his security: Police

The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed that former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini has “absconded” while denying his wife's claim of withdrawal of his security cover. Saini was booked in May in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, a junior engineer with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation, in 1991.

The Punjab Police categorically denies the withdrawal of the security of the former DGP, who has absconded, leaving his security detail behind, said a spokesperson of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Multani disappearance case. Contrary to what has been claimed by Saini's wife in a letter to Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, there has been no change whatsoever in the security detail and the paraphernalia, including the security box and jammer vehicle provided to the former police chief, who is a 'Z+' category protectee of the state government, said the spokesperson. The fact of the matter is that Saini seemed to have left his Chandigarh residence without Punjab Police security personnel and security vehicles, including the jammer vehicle, on his own, thus jeopardising his own security, said the spokesperson.

What is more, the security vehicles can still be seen standing outside his Chandigarh residence, where the security personnel are idling away their time waiting for his return, said the spokesperson. The letter written to the DGP by Saini's wife, who also seemed to have disappeared from the Chandigarh residence, appears to be an attempt to strengthen his claim for the grant of anticipatory bail in the Multani case, said the spokesperson.

The official said the state government is fully alive to the security concerns involving Saini as per the present threat assessment and will not do anything to endanger his security or that of his family members. A Mohali court on Tuesday had dismissed the bail plea of Saini. Multani had disappeared after a terrorist attack on the former DGP in Chandigarh in 1991. Saini on Wednesday filed an anticipatory bail in the Punjab and Haryana High court in this matter. The former DGP had earlier filed a petition in the High Court seeking either quashing of the case or transfer of the matter to the CBI. Saini faces arrest as the court had on August 21 allowed the Punjab Police to add a murder charge against him in this case. This came after two former Chandigarh police personnel, who are also co-accused, turned approvers in the case.

Multani, who was a resident of Mohali, was picked by police after the terrorist attack on Saini, who was the then senior superintendent of police in Chandigarh. Police had later claimed that Multani had escaped from the custody of the Qadian police in Gurdaspur. Saini and six others were booked on the complaint of Balwant Multani's brother Palwinder Singh Multani, who is a resident of Jalandhar.

The case was registered against them under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 330 (voluntarily causes hurt), 344 (wrongful confinement), and 364 (kidnapping or abducting) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mataur police station in Mohali..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Dolphins fielding offers for QB Rosen

The Miami Dolphins are fielding trade offers for quarterback Josh Rosen, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Thursday. Rosen, 23, lost all three of his starts for the Dolphins last season and appears to have lost the backup QB job in Miami to rook...

Judges skeptical toward Trump plan to exclude many immigrants from representation

U.S. judges appeared skeptical on Thursday toward President Donald Trumps recent directive to exclude people who are in the United States illegally from representation when apportioning congressional seats.A three-judge panel in Manhattan s...

NAT HR-STUBBLE Hry chief secy directs officials to draw comprehensive plan to stop stubble burning

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Thursday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to ensure there are no stubble burning cases in the upcoming paddy harvesting season. Many farmers in the agrarian states of Haryana a...

Belarus opposition stands united, key figure says amid strategy rift

The Belarusian opposition remain united in wanting to hold new elections and stop human rights abuses, a member of an opposition council said on Thursday, after a rare public disagreement about how to unseat President Alexander Lukashenko.L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020