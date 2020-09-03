Left Menu
J&K LG orders inquiry into delay in building mosque at famous Sufi saint's shrine

"The Lt Governor has ordered for a comprehensive enquiry to ascertain the reasons for delay in construction of Khanqah (Mosque) at Charar-i-Sharif and also the unwarranted delay in execution of developmental works in the holy Hazratbal Complex under PRASAD scheme," an official spokesman said. Sinha visited the revered Charar-e-Sharif shrine and prayed for lasting peace in the valley during a tour of Budgam district, the spokesman said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:29 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the delay in construction of a mosque at the shrine of revered Kashmiri Sufi saint Nooruddin Wali at Charar-e-Sharif. "The Lt Governor has ordered for a comprehensive enquiry to ascertain the reasons for delay in construction of Khanqah (Mosque) at Charar-i-Sharif and also the unwarranted delay in execution of developmental works in the holy Hazratbal Complex under PRASAD scheme," an official spokesman said.

Sinha visited the revered Charar-e-Sharif shrine and prayed for lasting peace in the valley during a tour of Budgam district, the spokesman said. The official said Sinha interacted with the locals there and took a round of the complex where he directed officers to provide the best possible facilities to the devotees.

"The lieutenant governor met various public delegations, elected representatives and students during his extensive visit to the district, " the spokesman said. The L-G dedicated 12 development projects worth Rs 58.51 crore for public welfare and laid e-foundation of projects worth Rs 27.87 crore.

Sinha, who took over as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir last month, has been visiting various areas for a first-hand review of development works and needs. He visited militancy-affected Pulwama district on Wednesday while doing a round of the city on Tuesday.

