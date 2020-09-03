Left Menu
Complete examination process by Oct 31: Maha Governor directs universities

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday asked the Vice-Chancellors of non-agricultural universities to complete the entire process of conducting the final year examinations including the declaration of results by October 31 this year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:53 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the video conference on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday asked the Vice-Chancellors of non-agricultural universities to complete the entire process of conducting the final year examinations including the declaration of results by October 31 this year. "The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari in his capacity as Chancellor of Universities today asked the Vice-Chancellors of nonagricultural universities to complete the entire process of conducting the final year examinations including the declaration of results by 31st October 2020," read a press statement from Raj Bhavan in Maharashtra.

The Governor asked all universities to start the practical examinations from September 15. The Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant, Minister of State Prajakt Tanpure, Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors on Examination Dr Suhas Pednekar and Additional Chief Secretary, Higher and Technical Education Rajiv Jalota were present at Raj Bhavan.

The Vice-Chancellors were asked to consider conducting examinations using the best possible mechanism including MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions)/OMR Optical Mark Recognition method and to think of conducting offline examinations only in exceptional cases. The meeting decided that the Vice-Chancellors should hold the meeting of the Board of Examinations and Academic Council within the next 2 or 3 days and prepare their time tables at the earliest.

It was also decided that after the discussion of the Academic Council, the Disaster Management Committee may be approached to clear the matter at the earliest, as per the Governor. Considering the shortage of time available for setting question papers, the Governor asked universities to coordinate with the Savitribai Phule Pune University and the University of Mumbai and other universities for preparing question banks.

Earlier, on the instructions of the Governor, Vice-Chancellors of all non-agricultural universities apprised the Governor of the preparedness made by their universities to conduct examinations and declare results within the stipulated time. The Governor congratulated the Vice-Chancellors of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Agricultural Universities and the MAFSU for conducting their examinations as per schedule. (ANI)

