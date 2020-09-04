Two held for killing man in Delhi's Prahladpur

Two persons have been apprehended for allegedly killing a man in Prahladpur area of the city on Thursday, the police informed. The police stated that a PCR Call at PS Shahbad Dairy informed them about an unidentified body lying near Prahladpur. Since there was no identity proof, efforts were made to identify the body.

"On reaching the spot, an unknown male body aged about 26 years was found in the green belt area opposite the water plant near Prahladpur. The throat of the deceased was found slit by a sharp-edged weapon," the police said. Later, the deceased was identified as Raj, a 26-year-old man. During the investigation, two accused were caught on the basis of technical surveillance and local intelligence.

The two accused were identified as Armaan and Karan Singh. Both the accused are friends and work at a nail polish manufacturing unit in Sector- 4 of Bawana, Delhi. "On sustained interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that the deceased was having an affair with Armaan's sister and he was boasting about it to his friends. This was not liked by Armaan and he had told the deceased not to do so," police said.

"But the deceased did not pay any heed to this. So Armaan decided to eliminate him. he planned this with his friend Karan Singh, who agreed to help him," the police claimed. A medium-size sword and one motorcycle allegedly involved in the crime have been recovered by the police. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)