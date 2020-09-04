Left Menu
PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:13 IST
COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Serbia, Kosovo to open Israel embassies in Jerusalem

Israel and Kosovo have agreed to establish diplomatic ties and Kosovo, along with Serbia, will open embassies in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.Netanyahus statement came shortly after U.S. President Dona...

Fears of no-trade deal Brexit rise as UK says progress unlikely at talks

The chances of Britain leaving the European Union without a trade deal have risen sharply as negotiations have been threatened by Londons insistence that it have full autonomy over its state aid plans, negotiators and diplomats said.The Uni...

Bihar man, arrested in Jharkhand for theft, dies of COVID-19

A 50-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of timber theft a few weeks back, died of COVID- 19 in Jharkhands Dumka district on Friday, officials said. Santosh Mehriya, a resident of Banka district in Bihar, was arrested from the Sarai...

Goa: Got tested for COVID-19 at govt hospital, CM clarifies

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday put up his COVID-19 positive test report on social media to deny allegations that he got himself tested at a private hospital. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar had asked on...
