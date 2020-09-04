Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik should be arrested for threat to Ranaut: NCW Chief

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said that Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's threat to actress Kangana Ranaut is highly objectionable and she will write to DGP of Maharashtra to arrest him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:28 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik should be arrested for threat to Ranaut: NCW Chief
NCW Chief Rekha Sharma speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said that Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's threat to actress Kangana Ranaut is highly objectionable and she will write to DGP of Maharashtra to arrest him. "I got information from ANI that Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik threatened Kangana Ranaut and said that the actress's legs will be broken and she will be beaten if she enters Mumbai. These are highly objectionable statements. I am going to take suo motu cognisance and will write to the DGP of Maharashtra to take action and arrest this man," Rekha Sharma told ANI.

"In none of Kangana's tweets, it appeared that she was a traitor or threatened any person. This reveals the ideology of Shiv Sena leaders that if women are talking about freedom, they cannot tolerate them," she added. Earlier today, Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale slammed Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Raut for allegedly threatening actress Kangana Ranaut and asking her not to come back to Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Athwale said while he did not know the entire truth, but comments by Raut were absolutely uncalled for. "Raut is a good friend of mine. He is a Shiv Sena leader, a party spokesperson as well as the Saamana editor. I don't know the entire truth but if at all he has threatened the actress it is quite unfortunate. We are all with Ranaut and family in her fight for justice to Sushant Singh Rajput," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the actress took to Twitter claiming, "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" "After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don't trust Mumbai Police because they ignored SSR's complaints. He told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed. If I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?" she said in another tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Time to move on! New action game FAU-G to soon replace PUBG in India

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Jamaica's Holness wins big in bet on early elections

Prime Minister Andrew Holness won big in his bet on early elections as his Jamaica Labour Party captured 49 of 63 seats in Parliament, swamping the rival Peoples National Party. Addressing the nation on a virtual livestream after the PNP co...

Britain names former Australian PM Abbott as trade adviser

Britain named former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott as a trade adviser on Friday, rejecting criticism that his conservative views on gender, same sex marriage and climate change made him unfit to represent the United Kingdom. Some Br...

Sushant case: NCB arrests Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, officials said. Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-ol...

National Education Policy landmark step in clearing anomalies in education sector: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the introduction of the National Education Policy was a landmark step by the Modi government in clearing several anomalies prevailing in the education system of the country, according to an official statem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020