Arrangements made to help student community amid COVID-19 crisis is testimony to commitment by K'taka Govt: Deputy CM

Many arrangements including the get-set go online classes, the successful conducting of CET exams, which were made to help the student community amid the critical times of COVID-19 is a testimony to the commitment by the government of Karnataka towards the education system, said the Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwatha Narayana. "More than two lakh students got benefitted from the get-set online classes. The conducting of CET helped both parents and students, 70,000 (70K) online classes were held and more than 12,000 (12K) lectures were uploaded to the YouTube, he explained, on the occasion of the Teacher's Day program organized by the department of collegiate and technical education," said Narayana who is also the minister for higher education

The Deputy Chief Minister further said that the government had taken critical measures to bring about a complete change in the arena of education in line with the New education policy announced by the central government and it would continue to work by following the ideals of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan and other eminent educationists. "The education sector has been considered an important sector and many reforms have been done in this area in the last year. The faculty and teaching will be strengthened by implementing the national education policy in a phased manner and this is envisioned to bring about fruitful changes in the education system. The state of Karnataka is all set to emerge as the first state to implement the policy in the country," he stated. (ANI)