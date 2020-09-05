Left Menu
Two terrorists neutralised in Baramulla encounter identified as locals: J-K Police

Two terrorists, who were neutralised yesterday in Yedipora village of Baramulla district by the security forces, were identified as locals, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-09-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 23:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two terrorists, who were neutralised yesterday in Yedipora village of Baramulla district by the security forces, were identified as locals, Jammu and Kashmir police said. "After we received that terrorists were hiding in a house, an operation consisting of CRPF, Rashtriya Rifles and Baramulla Police was conducted in Yedipora village of the Baramulla district yesterday," M Suleiman, DIG, North Kashmir said.

"When the search party reached the suspected house, one terrorist fired. Three militants were neutralised. Two of them were locals,' he added. The duo was identified as Shafqat Ali Khan and Bilal, residents of Rawatpora and Baramulla respectively.

Two AK-47 rifles, two magazines and one pistol were seized from the possession of terrorists. (ANI)

