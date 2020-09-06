Ahmedabad Metro starts sanitisation ahead of resumption of services
Metro authorities undertook sanitization work in Ahmedabad ahead of the resumption of its services from September 7 as part of Unlock 4.ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-09-2020 06:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 06:44 IST
Metro authorities undertook sanitization work in Ahmedabad ahead of the resumption of its services from September 7 as part of Unlock 4. Workers carried out the sanitization work at the stations and also inside the trains.
A few days back, the Home Ministry has issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. Under Unlock-4, the Metro rail has been allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad
- Home Ministry