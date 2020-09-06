Mumbai court sends domestic help of Sushant Singh Rajput to NCB custody till September 9

A court has sent Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody till September 9. Sameer Wankhede, Joint Director of NCB confirmed Sawant's custody in connection with the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sawant's layer Rajendra Rathod said that the NCB has asked for his (Dipesh Sawant) custody to continue the investigation. Rathod informed he has also filed a plea saying for keeping Sawant in NCB's custody since September 4 without his family being informed.

Rathod said, "He (Dipesh) should have been produced before the court within 24 hours." "We have filed a plea against him being kept in the custody for over 24 hours," said Rathod.

The court has called for a reply from the NCB, he added. Earlier, NCB officials took Dipesh Sawant for medical examination before being produced before the court.

Sawant was arrested yesterday based on statements and digital evidence. Meanwhile, actor Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Showik are being questioned by the NCB in connection with the procurement of drugs. (ANI)