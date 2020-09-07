IED detected by CRPF in Kupwara diffused by bomb disposal squad

Indian Army's Chinar Corps on Monday said IED detected by CRPF in a culvert near Nutnussa in Kupwara on Sunday morning was diffused by a bomb disposal squad.

"IED detected by CRPF early morning on Sep 6 was placed in a culvert near Nutnussa, Kupwara. All traffic was halted and Bomb Disposal (BD) team was rushed, which diffused the IED. Timely action by SF saved innocent lives.," the Chinar Corps said in a tweet. (ANI)