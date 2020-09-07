Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunken German World War Two battleship found off Norway

The wreckage of a major German warship has been discovered off the coast of Norway some 80 years after it was sunk in a World War Two battle, Norwegian power grid operator Statnett and a maritime archaeologist said. Identified this year from images and sonar scans of its hull and of details such as the position of gun turrets, the cruiser Karlsruhe was first detected in 2017 just 15 metres (50 feet) from a subsea power cable that has been operating since 1977.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:59 IST
Sunken German World War Two battleship found off Norway

The wreckage of a major German warship has been discovered off the coast of Norway some 80 years after it was sunk in a World War Two battle, Norwegian power grid operator Statnett and a maritime archaeologist said.

Identified this year from images and sonar scans of its hull and of details such as the position of gun turrets, the cruiser Karlsruhe was first detected in 2017 just 15 metres (50 feet) from a subsea power cable that has been operating since 1977. Built in the 1920s, the ship was later fitted with a Nazi-era swastika that was also captured in subsea images taken by Statnett and its partners, and first televised by Norwegian public broadcster NRK.

The 174-metre vessel, part of the German force that invaded Norway in April 1940, was struck by a British submarine torpedo shortly after starting its return voyage from the southern Norwegian port of Kristiansand. The ship's crew subsequently evacuated and the vessel was finally sunk by the Germans themselves, resting upright on the seabed at a depth of 490 metres, some 13 nautical miles (24 kilometres) off the coast.

"You can find Karlsruhe's fate in history books, but no one has known exactly where the ship sunk," Norwegian Maritime Museum archaeologist and researcher Frode Kvaloe said. Statnett said its subsea power cable, which connects Norway with Denmark, would have been laid further away from the wreckage if its location had been known at the time of construction.

The Apr. 9, 1940, attack marked the start of the Nazi invasion of Norway, forcing the government and the king to flee to Britain, where they were exiled until Germany's capitulation in 1945. (Editing by Terje Solsvik and Peter Graff)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lt Guv Sinha condoles demise of former NC MLA

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of former National Conference MLA Thakur Rachpal Singh who died of coronavirus. In a condolence message, the Lt Governor prayed for eternal...

Three Somali special forces killed, US officer wounded in car bomb -Somali official

Three Somali special forces soldiers were killed and a U.S. officer was seriously wounded in a car bomb on Monday outside the forces base in the countrys south, a regional Somali government official said. Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab said the...

Vietnam begins trial of 29 villagers in deadly land dispute

A Vietnamese court on Monday began the trial of 29 villagers accused of involvement in a deadly clash with police over a land dispute, state media reported. State broadcaster VTV said 25 of the defendants are accused of murdering three poli...

NHAI takes 'strict action' against defaulting firms for accident at under-construction bridge in WB

The NHAI on Monday said it has debarred the developer firm and consultants from participation in future projects after holding them responsible for accident at an under-construction bridge over river Ganga at downstream of Farakka Barrage i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020