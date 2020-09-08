Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulandshahr: Car-lifters arrested after encounter with police

Two car lifters were arrested following a brief encounter, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-09-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 10:50 IST
Bulandshahr: Car-lifters arrested after encounter with police
SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh speaking to reporters. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Two car lifters were arrested following a brief encounter, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh. The SSP said that the car lifters, after booking a car from Delhi's Anand Vihar area, had taken it away after beating up and leaving the driver tied up on New Delhi-Badaun highway on July 26.

"The police had traced the gang and were keeping a watch on them, on September 6 the gang along with the stolen car and one other individual were going towards Delhi. The police stopped them which led to an encounter, following which they were arrested," SSP Singh told reporters here. The police have recovered three country-made pistols and live bullets, along with the stolen car from the accused.

"All accused have been arrested in connection with the car lifting incident. The third person in the car had bought it from them," Singh added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Urmila Matondkar gets nostalgic as 'Rangeela' clocks 25 years

Celebrating the silver jubilee of her 1995 romantic-drama, actor Urmila Matondkar got nostalgic and penned a note as she felt humbled and grateful. She extended thanks to all the movie lovers for lending support to a girl with big dreams wh...

India Ratings revises FY21 GDP growth projection to negative 11.8 pc

Domestic rating agency India Ratings and Research on Tuesday revised the countrys FY21 GDP growth forecast to - 11.8 percent from - 5.3 percent earlier. The agency, however, expects Indias gross domestic product GDP to rebound and grow at 9...

Defying US, Xi praises China, WHO for battling coronavirus

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised Chinas role in battling the coronavirus pandemic and expressed support for the World Health Organisation, in a repudiation of US criticism and a bid to rally domestic support for Communist Party ...

FACTBOX-Foreign journalists forced to leave China as diplomatic tensions worsen

Over the past year, numerous foreign reporters working for Western news organisations have been forced to leave China, mostly due to their work permits being revoked or not renewed. The Foreign Correspondents Club of China said on Monday a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020