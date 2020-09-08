Bulandshahr: Car-lifters arrested after encounter with police

Two car lifters were arrested following a brief encounter, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh. The SSP said that the car lifters, after booking a car from Delhi's Anand Vihar area, had taken it away after beating up and leaving the driver tied up on New Delhi-Badaun highway on July 26.

"The police had traced the gang and were keeping a watch on them, on September 6 the gang along with the stolen car and one other individual were going towards Delhi. The police stopped them which led to an encounter, following which they were arrested," SSP Singh told reporters here. The police have recovered three country-made pistols and live bullets, along with the stolen car from the accused.

"All accused have been arrested in connection with the car lifting incident. The third person in the car had bought it from them," Singh added. (ANI)