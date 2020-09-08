Left Menu
Women and men need to work together to ensure violence-free society: NW MEC

“Gender-based violence is a serious pandemic and men must join in the fight against the scourge. We can unleash our potential if our menfolk are able to work with us. GBV cannot be won if men are excluded,” Rosho said.

Addressing women employees in the provincial department on Tuesday, Rosho said women’s self-esteem and confidence have been suppressed due to GBV. Image Credit: Flickr

North West MEC for Finance, Motlalepula Rosho, says the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) can only be won if women and men work together to ensure a violence-free society.

Addressing women employees in the provincial department on Tuesday, Rosho said women's self-esteem and confidence have been suppressed due to GBV.

Rosho called on women to be active participants in transformation programmes in the workplace and society in general, and also influence policy development processes, so as to ensure that women issues take centre stage in all empowerment programmes.

"Gender-based violence threatens to erode many of the hard-earned gains of South Africa's liberation struggle. We need to stand up and like the women of 1956 that fought against the pass laws, fight with every fibre of our being to eradicate violence against women and children," Rosho said.

Rosho commended the role played by women in all positions of the department and the province to ensure that they continuously add value, and ensure transformation in the workplace and society in general.

The MEC challenged women, particularly those in leadership positions, to ensure that gender-biased budgeting becomes a reality, and that procurement of goods and services be biased in favour of women-owned businesses.

Rosho said the biased allocation of resources would ensure that women are financially independent.

"...Continuous engagement on women issues should be prioritised," the MEC said.

She further called on women to change the way they raise a boy child, noting that a boy child is also vulnerable.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

