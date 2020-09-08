Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu emphasises need to increase eye donations to tackle corneal blindness

Terming visual impairment as one of the major health challenges, the Vice President highlighted the fact that around 46 lakhs people suffer from blindness in India and most of them are in the 50+ age group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:07 IST
VP Naidu emphasises need to increase eye donations to tackle corneal blindness
Referring to the National Program for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment’ (NPCB&VI), the Vice President praised all stakeholders for the reduction in the prevalence of visual impairment. Image Credit: ANI

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today said organ donation was one of the noblest causes and appealed to everyone to participate in eye donation and inspire others.

Addressing the valedictory function of 'National Eye Donation Fortnight' organised by SAKSHAM (Samadrishti, Kshamata Vikas Evam Anusandhan Mandal), a charitable organization that works for the empowerment of the persons with disabilities, the Vice President described Netra Daan (eye donation) as Sreshth Daan (best donation).

Terming visual impairment as one of the major health challenges, the Vice President highlighted the fact that around 46 lakhs people suffer from blindness in India and most of them are in the 50+ age group.

Calling corneal blindness as the second leading cause of blindness after cataract with about 20,000 cases every year, Shri Naidu expressed concern as most of the people affected in this category were young adults and children. He called for adopting preventive measures, early treatment and corneal transplantation surgery to address the challenge of visual impairment.

As corneal transplantation surgery requires cornea donors, Shri Naidu emphasised the need to increase the number of eye donations to enable eventual eradication of corneal blindness in the country.

Drawing attention to the low numbers of organ donors in the country, he called for changing this mindset by spreading awareness as well as building adequate medical infrastructure for organ harvesting and transplantation at the district level.

He cited the examples of king Shibi and sage Dadhichi who had donated their bodies for the welfare of others and called for redefining the values and narratives in a modern context to inspire people and promote organ donation. By donating an organ, one sets an example for others to work towards the larger good of the society, he said and called upon every citizen, especially the youth to overcome apprehensions and pledge to donate their organs.

Noting that time is a critical factor in harvesting the organ from a donor's body and transplanting it, the Vice President emphasised the need to create storage infrastructure and expertise to conduct transplant surgeries at the local level so that people from smaller towns are not forced to travel to metros for an organ transplant.

"These measures along with increased availability of donated organs would also help in curbing the unethical medical practices", he opined.

He also suggested that doctors working in government hospitals should devote some time and go to remote areas to provide eye care to rural people. "Let us eliminate the blindness form the country", he exhorted them.

Quoting the National Blindness survey (2015-19), Shri Naidu hailed the fact that the prevalence of blindness has been reduced to 0.36% as compared to 1% in the 2006-07 National survey. Also, India has successfully met the goals of 'WHO Global Action Plan for Universal Eye Health 2014-2019' which targeted a reduction in the prevalence of visual impairment by 25% by 2019 from the baseline level of 2010.

Referring to the National Program for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment' (NPCB&VI), the Vice President praised all stakeholders for the reduction in the prevalence of visual impairment.

Data shows that over 64 lakh cataract operations were performed under NPCB&VI in the year 2019-20, a total of 65,000 donated eyes were collected for corneal transplantation and 8.57 lakh free spectacles were given to school children.

Noting that NPCB&VI strives to enhance community awareness on eye care by encouraging the participation of Voluntary Organizations and the Private Practitioners, the Vice President appealed to NGOs and individuals to consider this as a mission. There are many private hospitals which are doing good work in the area of eye care across the country, he added.

The Vice President also expressed happiness that eye banking activities have resumed in non-COVID hospitals after being adversely affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

He appreciated SAKSHAM for working towards bringing persons with disabilities into the mainstream of society through various projects such as CAMBA, Pranada, Pranav and SAKSHAM Seva Sankul.

Dr Dayal Singh Panwar, President, SAKSHAM, Dr Pawan Sthapak, Vice President of SAKSHAM, Dr Sukumar, Organising Secretary, SAKSHAM and Dr Santosh Kumar Kraleti, General Secretary, SAKSHAM were among the dignitaries who attended the program virtually.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cong favours joint Oppn candidate for RS deputy chairman's post; China, economy, COVID to be raised during Monsoon session

The Congress on Tuesday decided that the opposition should not let the Rajya Sabha deputy chairmans post go uncontested and favoured putting up a joint candidate for which it will reach out to other parties, sources said. The decision was t...

Heather Watson retires from match at tournament in Istanbul

Heather Watson retired from her match in the first round of the Istanbul Tennis Championship on Tuesday in the WTA Tours return to European clay ahead of the French Open. Watson took a medical timeout during the match against Sara Sorribes ...

PUBG Corp takes away Tencent Games' India rights of PUBG MOBILE

South Korean gaming company PUBG Corporation on Tuesday said Chinas Tencent Games will no longer be authorised to distribute the PUBG MOBILE franchise in India. The development comes a week after India banned 118 apps, including the popular...

Seven people shot dead at illicit California marijuana operation

Seven people were fatally shot at what authorities called an illegal marijuana growing operation in the southern California countryside and suspects were being sought on Tuesday. The Riverside County Sheriffs Department responded to a repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020