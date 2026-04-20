Left Menu

Defamation Drama: Rebel Wilson Faces Court Over Instagram Allegations

Australian actor Rebel Wilson is embroiled in a defamation lawsuit brought by co-star Charlotte MacInnes over alleged false Instagram posts. The posts suggested MacInnes confided about harassment, a claim she disputes. Amidst legal battles, 'The Deb's' release faces delays, complicating the film's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 20-04-2026 08:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 08:43 IST
Defamation Drama: Rebel Wilson Faces Court Over Instagram Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In Sydney, Australian actor Rebel Wilson stepped into court on Monday to address a defamation suit filed by her co-star Charlotte MacInnes. The case stems from Instagram posts where Wilson allegedly claimed MacInnes confided about being sexually harassed by a film producer.

Court documents reveal that Wilson, famed for roles in 'Pitch Perfect' and 'Bridesmaids', made assertions without verifying MacInnes's perspective, despite having no formal complaint filed. With 11 million followers, Wilson's posts allegedly suggested MacInnes lied about her knowledge of any misconduct related to 'The Deb'.

MacInnes seeks aggravated damages and a court injunction against Wilson, while additional lawsuits from producers complicate matters. Film release delays have ensued, as 'The Deb' premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival yet struggles in Australian cinemas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

 India
2
Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

 India
3
Allegations of Police Misconduct in Ambalapuzha: The Ice-Cream Sellers' Saga

Allegations of Police Misconduct in Ambalapuzha: The Ice-Cream Sellers' Saga

 India
4
Operation Earth Guard: Cracking Down on Kerala's Soil Mafia

Operation Earth Guard: Cracking Down on Kerala's Soil Mafia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026