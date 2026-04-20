Defamation Drama: Rebel Wilson Faces Court Over Instagram Allegations

In Sydney, Australian actor Rebel Wilson stepped into court on Monday to address a defamation suit filed by her co-star Charlotte MacInnes. The case stems from Instagram posts where Wilson allegedly claimed MacInnes confided about being sexually harassed by a film producer.

Court documents reveal that Wilson, famed for roles in 'Pitch Perfect' and 'Bridesmaids', made assertions without verifying MacInnes's perspective, despite having no formal complaint filed. With 11 million followers, Wilson's posts allegedly suggested MacInnes lied about her knowledge of any misconduct related to 'The Deb'.

MacInnes seeks aggravated damages and a court injunction against Wilson, while additional lawsuits from producers complicate matters. Film release delays have ensued, as 'The Deb' premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival yet struggles in Australian cinemas.

(With inputs from agencies.)