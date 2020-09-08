Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solar energy players can be enablers of healthcare: Apollo Hospital Joint MD

Stating that India's large number of primary healthcare centres and sub-centres are a huge opportunity for a "grid waiting to happen '', she asked global majors in the solar technology sector to think about innovative solutions to apply their capability and talent to aid healthcare in the country. "In the health sector, clinics, maternity wards, surgical blocks, medical warehouses and laboratories rely on electricity to refrigerate medicines, to power light to sterilise equipment and to operate live saving surgeries and devices," Reddy said while speaking at the First World Solar Technology Summit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:21 IST
Solar energy players can be enablers of healthcare: Apollo Hospital Joint MD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Solar energy providers can play a crucial role as enablers of healthcare in areas where there is inadequate access to a grid-connected power, Apollo Hospital Enterprise Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said on Tuesday. Stating that India's large number of primary healthcare centres and sub-centres are a huge opportunity for a "grid waiting to happen '', she asked global majors in the solar technology sector to think about innovative solutions to apply their capability and talent to aid healthcare in the country.

"In the health sector, clinics, maternity wards, surgical blocks, medical warehouses and laboratories rely on electricity to refrigerate medicines, to power light to sterilise equipment and to operate live saving surgeries and devices," Reddy said while speaking at the First World Solar Technology Summit. Intermittent or unreliable power puts medical facilities at risk and hence the use of solar to enable the area which is unconnected really opens up tremendous capability, she added.

"So to provide this in communities of rural or solar resource constrained settings, we can play a vital role as enabler of healthcare in areas where there is inadequate access to a grid connected power," Reddy, who is also the president of industry chamber FICCI, added. Referring to the large numbers of primary healthcare centres and sub-centres, she said, "This is a grid waiting to happen. This is an invitation to global powers across the world focussing on this (solar energy) to think about innovative new solutions to apply their capability and their talent to aid healthcare in India." Highlighting the impact of climate change on the health of people, she said it is felt acutely in low and middle income countries. "Whether it is heat related death, respiratory disease, spread of malaria, dengue, cholera or even millions of people displaced by the effects of climate change like storms and flooding because climate change is no longer an ambiguous environmental problem of the distant future. It is here and now and hence action is required here and now," Reddy said while stressing that solar energy can be an important player in the fight against climate change.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Diesel fuel found in ocean near Sri Lanka oil tanker fire

An Indian coast guard aircraft sprayed a special chemical on a patch of diesel fuel near a large oil tanker off Sri Lankas coast where firefighters are battling a new blaze that broke out two days after an earlier fire was extinguished, the...

European clubs to ask for 5 substitutes in UEFA competitions

Europes top soccer clubs said Tuesday they want UEFA to let teams use five substitutes in Champions League and Europa League games this season. The option to increase the three-substitute quota and protect players during schedule congestion...

Drug peddler arrested with 670 grams of heroin in J-K's Rajouri

A drug peddler was arrested and 670 grams of heroin was seized from his possession in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. Basharat Hussain, a resident of Ninga Nar Thandikassi, was arrested by a p...

Czech government seeks to keep economy running as COVID-19 cases rise

The Czech Republic is aiming to avoid imposing strict limitations on public life and business to spare its economy another shock, a government official said on Tuesday, despite a jump in the number of coronavirus cases. The Czech Republic a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020