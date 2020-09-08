Left Menu
Adhyayan Suman's allegations against Kangana Ranaut about drugs should be probed: Shiv Sena MLA

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday demanded an inquiry regarding allegations made against Kangana Ranaut by her close friend and actor Adhyayan Suman, saying that the Police should get to the bottom of the case and find the source of the drugs.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:19 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday demanded an inquiry regarding allegations made against Kangana Ranaut by her close friend and actor Adhyayan Suman, saying that the Police should get to the bottom of the case and find the source of the drugs. "A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut's close friend made allegations against her that she does black magic and forced him to do drugs with her. She is a public figure, and now that the Home Minister has arranged for her to have Y-plus security, these allegations must be investigated seriously to see whether they are true or not," Pratap told ANI.

He further said, "Drugs are not a small matter. If these allegations are true, then the police must find out where she got the drugs, who her dealer is, how much she paid and where she kept these things. All these things should be thoroughly investigated regardless of the things she has said about the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra." Reacting to the alleged raid of the actress' office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday, Sarnaik said, "If anyone turns a residential place into a commercial office, the laws and investigation will apply to them, regardless of whether they are a public figure or not. If she has not done anything wrong them she should not be afraid." (ANI)

