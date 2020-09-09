Left Menu
Xinhua Silk Road: World's advanced axial compressor AV140 developed by Shaangu completes test run

9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The super-large axial compressor unit AV140, innovatively developed by Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd., has successfully completed its test run in the plant on September 1, with each performance index reaching the international advanced level.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:16 IST
BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The super-large axial compressor unit AV140, innovatively developed by Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd., has successfully completed its test run in the plant on September 1, with each performance index reaching the international advanced level. The compressor unit, independently developed by Shaangu, is widely used in many industry processes such as high altitude aero-engine test station, super-large blast furnace, catalytic cracking, large air separation, pharmacy, nitric acid, sulphuric acid, long-distance gas transportation, compression energy storage, etc.. The operation performance of the compressor has reached the advance level in the world, with flowrate of 20,000 -25,000 m³/min and pressure ratio of 8-9. Its innovative new high-efficiency blade profile and hollow shaft ensure more stable and efficient operation of the overall unit.

Shaangu Group, as one of the largest axial compressor and industrial process energy recovery power generation equipment manufacturers and service providers in the world, by integrating the global resources, has established its scientific and technological brainpower and international resource innovation platform consisting of Shaangu Energy Power & Automation Engineering Research Institute, Shaangu Academician Expert Workstation, Post-doctoral Research Station, Shaangu Europe R&D Center, Shaangu Brno R&D Center and Shaangu Distributed Energy Technology and Equipment Innovation Center. At present, there are six technical achievements of Shaangu being awarded as National Science and Technology Progress Award. Furthermore, Shaangu has won over 200 national awards.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/316028.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1251020/World_s_advanced_axial_compressor_AV140_developed_by_Shaangu_completes_test_run.jpg PWR PWR.

