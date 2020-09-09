Chennai Metro Rail resumes Green Line services today

Chennai Metro Rail resumed services of the Green Line between St Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro on Wednesday. The metro authority had resumed services in a graded manner on the Blue Line between Washermenpet to Airport from September 7 during Unlock 4, informed the Chennai Metro.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also resumed the services on Blue and Pink Line today. The entire Metro network will be made operational for passenger services throughout the day from September 12 as it was before March 22, 2020 with all social distancing norms/guidelines to be followed by the passengers during the travel due to ongoing pandemic. (ANI)