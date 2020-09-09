State of art facilities in R&D Building shall improve capability of ALIMCO: Gehlot

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the Research and Development (R&D) Building of Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kanpur under DEPwD, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment through virtual mode here today. People's representatives from Kanpur (UP), Smt. Shakuntala D. Gamlin, Secretary, DEPwD and senior officers were also present online.

Addressing on the occasion, Shri Gehlot said that the state of the art facilities in the Research & Development (R&D) Building shall immensely improve the capability of ALIMCO in upgradation of the existing product & development of new aids & assistive device in the house as well in collaboration with a prestigious organization such as IIT Kanpur. This will be useful in serving 'Divyangjan" & "Senior Citizen" of our country.

This R&D building is constructed in four floors covering a total area of 1856 sq Meter. The Ground floor is facilitated for the Various type of Testing & High-End Precision Machines for The Quality Control and Design & Development like Spectrometer, Universal Testing Machines etc. The total area of Ground Floor 481.75 sqm. The Ist Floor is facilitated for Quality Control Office & Lab. The IInd Floor is facilitated for Design & Development Office and Lab. The total area of Ground Floor 446.37 sqm and is facilitated for full-fledged BTE assembly, Testing and its storage. The speciality of this floor is ESD (Electro Static Discharge) flooring, in which the generated charge in the human body will be grounded therefore the sophisticated electronic parts of BTE will be safe during assembly. The Construction of Complete Building is in consideration of PwD and in in the view of environmental safety there is the provision of Rain Water Harvesting.

