Telugu TV actor Kondapalli Sravani dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday, V Narsimha Reddy, Inspector of Police of the SR Nagar Police Station said.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:41 IST
Telugu TV actress Kondapalli Sravani.. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday, V Narsimha Reddy, Inspector of Police of the SR Nagar Police Station said. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Reddy said that the incident took place on Tuesday between 9 and 10 pm.

"Television actor Kondapalli Sravani allegedly died by suicide at her house in Hyderabad. Yesterday, between 9 pm and 10 pm, she went inside her bedroom and hanged herself at her residence in SR Nagar, while her family members were also present at home," he said. He added, "The actor had earlier stayed with a man named Devraj. In June, she filed a complaint against Devaraj for harassment. She has recently started meeting him again due to which the family members questioned her yesterday. Later in the night, she died by suicide."

The body has been sent for postmortem and a case had been registered against Devraj under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (Abetment of suicide). Devraj is yet to be arrested and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

