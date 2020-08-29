Prez congratulates Hyderabad man for winning 'world's fastest human calculator' title

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:56 IST
Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind has congratulated Hyderabad's Neelkantha Bhanu Prakash for winning the 'world's fastest human calculator' title

In a letter to Prakash, Kovind said, "I am happy to learn that you have become the fastest human calculator in the world by winning the gold medal in the Mental Calculation World Championship 2020 at Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO) in London." "I wish you all success in your future endeavour and hope you will bring in more laurels for the country," he said in the letter dated August 28, 2020

A copy of the letter was shared on the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

