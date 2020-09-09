New agro-processing policy to strengthen Raj rural economy, says Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the state's new policy on agro-processing, business and export promotion will strengthen the rural economy. Interacting with farmers from all 33 districts through video conference, the chief minister asked them to take advantage of grants provided by the state government for setting up food processing units. He took feedback from farmers on the implementation of the the Rajasthan Agro-Processing, Agri-Business and Agri-Export Promotion Policy, 2019.

The chief minister said that the policy will promote agri-process units and generate employment opportunities. He also asked farmers to make others aware of the policy benefits.

“The new policy is a revolutionary step in the direction of increasing farmer income and while the progressive farmers are already drawing its benefit; they should also come forward to educate others about it,” he said. Kunjilal Meena, principal secretary-agriculture, gave a presentation on the policy and informed that food processing units, warehouses, cold storages are being set up under the policy which has a provision of grant for setting up food processing units and infrastructure development. He informed that Rs 18.12 crore have been approved as grants in 53 cases so far.