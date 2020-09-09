Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA files chargesheet against 9 accused in fake currency case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in a special NIA court in Bilaspur against nine accused in connection with a case related to the seizure of fake currency with face value of Rs 7.39 lakh.

ANI | Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:58 IST
NIA files chargesheet against 9 accused in fake currency case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in a special NIA court in Bilaspur against nine accused in connection with a case related to the seizure of fake currency with face value of Rs 7.39 lakh. According to the NIA, a case was registered on the basis of an FIR at Hasaud police station of Janjgir-Champa district under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including charges of counterfeiting, etc.

The NIA said that fake currency notes were seized from possession of seven accused persons Devendra Chandra, Manoj Sahu, Rohit Bhardwaz, Gyandas Kurre, Dilip Kumar Mahilange, Doman Miri and Nohar Sinha, all resident of districts of Janjgir- Champa and Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara. " Subsequently, NIA re-registered the case on August 9, 2019. During investigation by NIA, two more accused persons Hemlal Sahu and Sewak Ram were arrested. Investigation has revealed that arrested accused Gyandas Kurre was the mastermind in counterfeiting Indian currency notes and government stamp papers and had involved other arrested accused Dilip Kumar Mahilange and Doman Miri in the crime," the NIA said in a statement.

The agency said that Gyandas Kurre also influenced Sewak Ram Baghel and Rohit Bharadwaj and involved them in the printing and circulation of FICNs. "Other arrested accused Manoj Sahu and Devendra Chandra, came in contact with Gyandas Kurre and were involved in the circulation of FICNs. Later, other accused persons Hemlal Sahu and Nohar Sinha were lured into the circulation of FICNs," the statement said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

ANALYSIS-Proposed U.S. curbs on Chinese chipmaker SMIC could rattle supply chains

News Summary Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,499 to 252,298; India records highest coronavirus deaths in more than a month and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Israel hopes India and China will sort out their differences in 'peaceful way'

Israel on Wednesday expressed hope that India and China will sort out their differences in a peaceful way, amidst mounting tension between the two Asian giants over the border issue. We hope that all things will be sorted out in a peaceful ...

EXCLUSIVE-EU prepares to lift sanctions on Libyan powerbroker, diplomats say

The European Union plans to remove an east Libyan powerbroker from its sanctions blacklist to encourage peace efforts and ensure the EU plays a central role in any negotiated settlement, three diplomats said. After months of inaction, Europ...

Venezuelan nurses trapped between COVID-19 and economic crisis

Venezuelan nurse Flor Perez works a grueling night shift at a public childrens hospital in Caracas, where the coronavirus is a constant risk. In exchange, she takes home a monthly salary that barely buys a days worth of groceries.Perez, 47,...

Rams CB Ramsey signs 5-year extension worth reported $105M

The Los Angeles Rams are signing cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a reported five-year, 105 million extension, making him the first defensive back in NFL history to sign a nine-figure deal. The agreement includes 71.2 million at signing, the larg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020