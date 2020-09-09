Left Menu
Political parties should get priorities right, Cong leader Milind Deora says after Kangana row

In the context of the controversy over actor Kangana Ranaut, Congress leader Milind Deora on Wednesday said political parties should get their priorities right as the state had a large number of COVID-19 cases.

Congress leader Milind Deora (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the context of the controversy over actor Kangana Ranaut, Congress leader Milind Deora on Wednesday said political parties should get their priorities right as the state had a large number of COVID-19 cases. "Appalled as a Mumbaikar with the state of affairs in the economic capital of India. Maharashtra is COVID-19's ground zero. Instead of focusing on governance, we're busy settling political scores. Time for all parties to come together and set our priories right," he said.

Following her comments about Mumbai police recently, the actor said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had told her not to come to Mumbai. "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?," she had claimed in a tweet earlier.

However, Raut had rejected her claims saying, "Mumbai gave a lot to Kangana and she is now working to discredit the name of Mumbai and Mumbai police all over the world." "After a major star was killed, I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don't trust Mumbai Police because they ignored SSR's complaints. He told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed. If I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?," she had said in another tweet recently.

Amid protests, actor Kangana Ranaut arrived at her residence in Mumbai's Khar on Wednesday. She landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the afternoon today from her home in Himachal Pradesh.

The Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the property of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai here. A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition in the matter.

Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office. Earlier today, Ranaut took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing parts of her property in the city. Members of Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, workers' union affiliated to Shiv Sena, protested outside the airport as she arrived in Mumbai. (ANI)

