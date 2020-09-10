Left Menu
Development News Edition

South India's first 'Kisan Rail' connects Andhra's Anantapur to Delhi

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Union Ministers on Wednesday inaugurated the service of a 'Kisan Rail' from Anantapur to New Delhi.

ANI | Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 00:45 IST
South India's first 'Kisan Rail' connects Andhra's Anantapur to Delhi
A screen grab from Ministry of Railways. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Union Ministers on Wednesday inaugurated the service of a 'Kisan Rail' from Anantapur to New Delhi. According to an official release, Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and Suresh C Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, for starting the second Kisan Rail, first from South India, to transport horticulture produce from the state to Delhi. The Kisan Rail cargo from Anantapur was carrying 214 tonnes of tomatoes, 138 tonnes of banana, 32 tonnes of sweet orange, 11 tonnes of papaya, eight tonnes of melons, and three tonnes of mangoes to Delhi.

CM Reddy said that nearly 312 lakh metric tonnes of horticulture produce are being harvested across the state in 17.42 lakh hectares, standing with 15.6 per cent share of fruit production in the country. "Though the state stands as the fruit capital of South India, it was difficult to tap into the market out of Andhra Pradesh, which even worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the hard times, the state government didn't abandon farmers and indeed provided many more benefits by collecting the products and exporting to other states," the release read.

The Chief Minister requested the Railway officials to reduce the fares of Kisan Rail as they are slightly on the higher side and asked to provide a good remunerative price for the farmers. The state government had taken up a lot of initiatives in the agricultural sectors that benefit farmers and even went ahead in providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers by introducing the Market Intervention Fund.

"During the coronavirus crisis, tonnes of fruits and vegetables were exported from Anantapur to Mumbai port through 11 special trains. Nearly 45,000 tonnes of bananas, 1,185 tonnes of vegetables, 1,471 tonnes of fresh mangoes, and 8,000 tonnes of mango pulp were exported to other countries," the release added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus 'terror' as another activist is detained

Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the authorities in Belarus of terrorising their own people on Wednesday as another opposition politician was detained by masked men in plain clothes. Maxim Znak was the latest figure to...

Stalls will be provided at 'discounted rate' to artists at Delhi Haat, tourism dept campuses: Govt

The Delhi government has decided to provide stalls at a discounted rate to artists and artisans across all the campuses of the tourism department including Delhi Haat. The decision was taken after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ...

Injured crocodile rescued from residential area in Vadodara

An injured crocodile that had wandered from its natural habitat and was roaming in a residential area at Tarsali in Gujarats Vadodara district was rescued by the Wildlife Rescue Trust and the forest department late on Tuesday night. Accordi...

Disney 'very pleased' with debut of new 'Mulan' movie -CFO

Walt Disney Co is very pleased with initial results of its unusual release strategy for live-action epic Mulan, Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said at an investor conference on Wednesday.Mulan was made available for purchase in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020