'Test, treatment, containment' govt's motto to deal with COVID-19

Test, treatment and containment is the motto of the government of India for dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, said BJP leader Anil Jain on Thursday. Replying to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations regarding Central government's incapability in dealing with the prevention and management of COVID-19 pandemic, Jain said people around the world have recognised and praised the Indian government's efforts.

"People know that the steps that were taken were necessary and if not taken on time, we would have been in a far worse situation. Test, treatment and containment is our motto, and we are doing that. The world has recognised our efforts," said Jain. He accepted that the spread of COVID-19 in the country is increasing, but added that the capability of the country to deal with the pandemic is also increasing.

"The average recovery rate in the country is increasing. The mortality rate in the country is far lesser than most country around the world. If cases are increasing, our capability to deal with them is also increasing," he said. The BJP leader added from producing no PPE kits in the country, to become capable of exporting them around the world, India has come a long way and became self-sufficient in the health sector.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become Aatmanirbhar in the health sector. Before lockdown, we were not producing even a single PPE kit or N95 marks, and now we are capable of exporting them. We had single COVID-19 testing lab in the country in January, and now we have more than 1,600 labs across the country. Same way, our youth has produced good equality ventilators and supplied to the government, now we don't have a shortage of ventilators either," he said. He further added that Gandhi is trying to mislead the country with his allegations.

"He is trying to mislead the nation. Nobody takes him seriously," said Jain.