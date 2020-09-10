Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Test, treatment, containment' govt's motto to deal with COVID-19

Test, treatment and containment is the motto of the government of India for dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, said BJP leader Anil Jain on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 12:55 IST
'Test, treatment, containment' govt's motto to deal with COVID-19
BJP leader Anil Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Test, treatment and containment is the motto of the government of India for dealing with COVID-19 pandemic, said BJP leader Anil Jain on Thursday. Replying to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations regarding Central government's incapability in dealing with the prevention and management of COVID-19 pandemic, Jain said people around the world have recognised and praised the Indian government's efforts.

"People know that the steps that were taken were necessary and if not taken on time, we would have been in a far worse situation. Test, treatment and containment is our motto, and we are doing that. The world has recognised our efforts," said Jain. He accepted that the spread of COVID-19 in the country is increasing, but added that the capability of the country to deal with the pandemic is also increasing.

"The average recovery rate in the country is increasing. The mortality rate in the country is far lesser than most country around the world. If cases are increasing, our capability to deal with them is also increasing," he said. The BJP leader added from producing no PPE kits in the country, to become capable of exporting them around the world, India has come a long way and became self-sufficient in the health sector.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become Aatmanirbhar in the health sector. Before lockdown, we were not producing even a single PPE kit or N95 marks, and now we are capable of exporting them. We had single COVID-19 testing lab in the country in January, and now we have more than 1,600 labs across the country. Same way, our youth has produced good equality ventilators and supplied to the government, now we don't have a shortage of ventilators either," he said. He further added that Gandhi is trying to mislead the country with his allegations.

"He is trying to mislead the nation. Nobody takes him seriously," said Jain. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Mutual cooperation during pandemic strengthened India-Singapore ties: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind said Thursday that mutual cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened the existing friendship and trust between India and Singapore. He also thanked Singapore for its strong support to India at multi-late...

Hard-charging Giants, Padres begin 4-game set

With the Los Angeles dominating the National League West with a 32-12 record, the numbers being put up by the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants have largely gone unnoticed. The Padres 28-17 are currently the No. 4 seed in the playof...

Slumping Yankees face challenge from plucky O's

If this season unfolded with 162 games, the odds that the New York Yankees would be fending off the Baltimore Orioles for eighth place and an American League playoff spot would be considered a long shot. Instead this season features an expa...

University apologises for setting up segregated online sites

University of Michigan-Dearborn issued an apology Wednesday for creating segregated online student cafes, one for white people and another for people of colour. A statement by the university near Detroit came after two virtual cafe events w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020